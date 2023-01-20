Ready for take off!

“IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER” opens directly on Willy-Brandt-Platz at BER Airport

You can hardly get any closer: on January 19, 2023, the IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER opened at Berlin Brandenburg Airport with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony right on Willy-Brandt-Platz. The six-storey 3-star hotel offers guests from all over the world 360 rooms, five meeting and conference rooms, a sauna and fitness area, as well as a restaurant and hotel bar. Terminals 1 and 2 at BER Airport are within walking distance.

Christian Hentschel, Mayor of Schönefeld District: “We are very pleased to welcome another Deutsche Hospitality outlet, IntercityHotel, to the airport. The owner, Dietz AG, and the operator, Deutsche Hospitality, are working to ensure sustainable growth in the region and create jobs in the immediate vicinity.”

Dr. Wolfgang Dietz, CEO Dietz AG: “For Dietz AG, the IntercityHotel represents a sustainable investment in the region. For us, both the location of Berlin-Brandenburg and BER airport itself are lighthouse projects for sustainable, regional construction with international appeal.”

Josef Dolp, COO Deutsche Hospitality: “Berlin-Brandenburg and the airport are immensely important locations for Deutsche Hospitality. With a total of six hotels and more projects in the pipeline, we have a team in Berlin that looks forward to welcoming business travellers and tourists from around the world to the German capital. The IntercityHotel is ideal for overnight stays before and after trips, as well as stopovers for business people and families.”

Aletta von Massenbach, CEO Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “The new IntercityHotel is an asset for our airport. This means that our passengers can now choose from various accommodation options located directly at BER. Willy-Brandt-Platz also gains culturally and can boast added flair when more guests from all over the world stay there.”

Matthias Rusch, General Manager IntercityHotel Berlin Airport BER: “Berlin Brandenburg Airport is the beginning and end of many unforgettable journeys. The new IntercityHotel not only puts you right in the middle of the action, it also makes you feel part of a community of international travellers. The hotel and its entire team are looking forward to welcoming our guests.”

With a total floor area of around 14,000 square metres, the new IntercityHotel is the second hotel in the immediate vicinity of the terminals, alongside the Steigenberger Hotel, and adds the 3-star category to the range of options available at BER. Like the Steigenberger Airport Hotel, it forms part of Deutsche Hospitality’s portfolio.

Berlin, 19th January 2023