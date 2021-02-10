New Berlin Brandenburg Airport handles 700,000 passengers in its first 100 days

Around 700,000 passengers could be handled in the first three months after BER opened. 

100 days ago, on 31 October 2020, flight operations started at Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt. Due to the Corona pandemic, the new airport for the capital region was only able to welcome around 700,000 passengers in the first few months. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 4,000 to 8,000 passengers are handled at BER per day on average.

Hohe Gesundheits- und Hygienestandards

In order to continue to reduce the risk of infection for passengers and employees, numerous measures were implemented from the beginning. The high health and hygiene standards were confirmed by two certificates.

BER is now the first German airport to receive the Airport Health Accreditation from the international airport association Airports Council International (ACI).

