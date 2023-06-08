In May, more than two million passengers travelled via Berlin: 200,000 more passengers than in the previous month

In May 2023, Berlin Brandenburg Airport counted around 2.1 million passengers passing through BER. This means that the number of passengers has increased by around 200,000 since the previous month of April. In May of the previous year, around 1.9 million people travelled via BER Airport. In the pre-Corona of year 2019, passenger traffic in May was around 3.2 million.

BER recorded 16,133 take-offs and landings in May. In May of the previous year, there were 15,669 flight movements and in 2019, before the pandemic, 26,142 flight movements at the airports of Tegel and Schönefeld at the time.

Last month, a total of 2,505 tonnes of air freight were shipped through BER. In May of the previous year, this figure was 2,433 tonnes while in 2019 it was 3,089 tonnes.