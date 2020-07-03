Flying from Berlin as air traffic rapidly increasing: 36 airlines to 100 destinations in 40 countries

It’s getting busy again at Schönefeld and Tegel airports. From July, 36 airlines will be flying to 100 destinations in 40 countries. Numerous airlines are resuming flight operations and expanding their services from the capital region. Numerous additional European holiday destinations are now back on the programme. Airlines are planning to offer additional destinations in August.

Prof. Dr. Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “Air traffic from Berlin will increase significantly starting today. Most airlines are back with a wide range of European holiday destinations as well as regular scheduled flights. Holidays, business trips and visits from friends and family are now possible again on a large scale and tourism in the capital region is picking up again. Up to 30,000 passengers will travel daily to and from Schönefeld and Tegel in July. The airports are, therefore, making a big contribution to the economy and tourism in the capital region.”

Burkhard Kieker, Managing Director of visitBerlin: “The increase in air traffic is a major boost for tourism in Berlin, which is now gaining momentum. Berlin is slowly getting back to its role as Germany’s biggest host and is once again receiving more international guests.”

Mathias Knospe, Head of Marketing, TMB Tourismus-Marketing Brandenburg GmbH: “There are only a few restrictions in still in place in Brandenburg due to the corona pandemic. We are pleased that, as of today, we are once again able to welcome more international guests arriving via the airports to the capital region. This is another positive sign for tourism as a whole and an important step on the path back to normality.”

Qatar is resuming flights to Doha three times a week, therefore providing a direct connection to Asia. easyJet is resuming flights from both of Berlin’s airports and is initially offering 39 connections from Berlin and expanding its flight services over the summer. Ryanair has been increasing its flight operations gradually since 21 June. From July, there will be 50 connections to and from Schönefeld and Tegel. Airlines such as Condor, SunExpress and Wizz Air are starting the summer season with numerous destinations.

In addition, more scheduled flight routes will again be offered and increased. Lufthansa is again operating several flights a day from Berlin-Tegel to Frankfurt and Munich. Airlines, such as Air France, KLM, British Airways and Brussels Airlines, have also resumed their respective routes to Paris, Amsterdam, London and Brussels daily or several times a day.