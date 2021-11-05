Fire alarm causes flight delays at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

A fire alarm that was triggered in one of the toilets of Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport forced the airport to clear the secured area, resulting in queues and many delayed flights.

After the fire alarm, official authorities requested that all checked passengers had to go through security again for an additional check resulting in long queues.

A passenger commented on social media: “Security checks last for hours and now there is a queue of thousands of people waiting. A lot of people like us missed our flights.”

Another passenger is asking for water distribution as passengers are waiting for over an hour at the security checkpoint.

Brian, a twitter user, rushed to social media and wrote: “Been here for 4 hours actually, been through… went outside, back in for new security check and in line currently.”

Berlin Brandenburg officially tweeted that flights will be delayed hence all passengers will be able to catch their flight.

Please pay attention to the announcements in the terminal. Subsequent flights will be delayed. We will keep you informed. — BER – Berlin Brandenburg Airport (@berlinairport) November 5, 2021