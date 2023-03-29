Easter travel begins at Berlin Airport: More than 1.1 million passengers fly to 123 destination

The last day of school before the Easter holidays on March 31 marks the start of Easter travel in Berlin and Brandenburg. During the holiday season from 31 March to 16 April, flights to 123 destinations will be offered from the capital’s airport. 56 airlines serve destinations in 47 countries.

Around 1.15 million passengers and some 7,500 take-offs and landings are expected at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. On the individual days of the holiday, an average of around 68,000 passengers pass through BER. The main travel days, each with around 77,000 passengers, are expected to be on 2 April at the start of the holidays and on 16 April at the end of Easter period, both Sundays. During peak periods of holiday traffic, additional BERteam personnel will again be on hand to welcome and assist passengers in the terminals.

At Easter, travellers from the region are drawn to the European metropolises, to the Mediterranean and also to far-flung destinations. Amsterdam, Antalya, Paris, Zurich and Palma de Mallorca are at the top of the list of the most popular city and holiday destinations. The preferred countries for long-distance travellers from BER at Easter are Egypt, Qatar, USA, Singapore, Dubai and Tunisia.

For a relaxed start to the Easter holiday, passengers are advised to check in online at home if possible, to book a timeslot for their security check via BER Runway from 72 hours before departure and to arrive at the terminal 2.5 hours before departure.