[Coronavirus] Berlin Airport company applies for short-time allowance – Employees to receive at least 80% of net pay

Within just a few weeks, the corona crisis has led to a collapse of over 90 percent of flight operations in the capital region. In light of this dramatic situation, the Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB) Executive Board concluded a works agreement with the Works Council on Tuesday to introduce short-time work for its approximately 2,200 employees to avoid job losses by reducing working hours. An application for this has now been submitted to the responsible employment office.

Together with the Works Council, it was also decided that the statutory short-time allowance would be supplemented by the FBB and, therefore, amount to 80 percent of net pay. The amount is increased to 90 percent of net pay for single parents.

The regulation on short-time work will come into force until further notice as soon as the application is approved by the employment office.

Claudia Heinrich, Chairwoman of the FBB Works Council: “Our common aims are protecting our colleagues’ against the virus in these difficult times, providing them with financial security and preserving jobs for the future.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “With the company agreement signed today, we have agreed a good, solid framework for the near future. We have to be able to act flexibly at the moment and we are tasked ensuring stable basic services for the capital region in the coming weeks and months. As one of the most important infrastructures, we as airport operators will have a lot of responsibility when the economy slowly starts to bounce back after this major global crisis”.