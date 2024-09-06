Berlin Airport registers record 2.39 million passengers in August 2024

In August 2024, Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) saw its highest passenger traffic of the year, with 2.39 million passengers—a 7.7% increase from August 2023. This rise reflects the travel surge during the summer holidays in Berlin and Brandenburg. Although the figure remains below the pre-pandemic level of 3.18 million passengers in August 2019, the overall growth trend is notable.

From January to August 2024, BER handled 16.58 million passengers, up 11.1% from the same period in 2023. The busiest day was August 30, with 85,778 passengers. Additionally, the airport recorded 16,520 aircraft movements, a 2.8% increase compared to August 2023. Air freight volumes also rose significantly, with 4,067 tonnes transported, marking a 33.8% growth year-on-year.