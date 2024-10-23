Berlin Winter 2024/2025 flight schedule brings expanded long-haul and European routes to 133 destinations

The winter flight schedule for Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) begins on October 27, 2024, offering expanded services on both European and long-haul routes. With 69 airlines flying to 133 destinations in 50 countries, BER continues its growth, adding eight new destinations since last year and 22 more compared to 2022/2023.

Highlights include expanded connections to the Middle East, with more flights to Doha and Dubai, and new routes to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Long-haul services to the U.S. will continue, with United Airlines flying daily to New York and Norse Atlantic Airways extending its New York service and resuming flights to Miami.

In Europe, Condor, easyJet, Ryanair, and Eurowings are introducing or resuming flights to destinations such as Agadir, Lyon, Faro, and winter favourites like Tromsø and Rovaniemi. Popular holiday spots, including Egypt, the Canary Islands, and southern Europe, will see increased frequency.

This schedule offers diverse options for both business and leisure travellers, with more connections to sunny, winter, and city destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.