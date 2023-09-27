Berlin Brandenburg first German airport to use AI-based digital turnaround solution

Berlin Brandenburg Airport will be the first German airport to use an AI-based software solution to optimise its handling processes. In doing so, the airport company is continuing to invest in modern technologies to increase service quality, punctuality and efficiency at BER.

While the most recently introduced digital products at BER focused primarily on terminal operations, the focus is now on the capital airport’s 49 apron positions close to the terminal. Together with the company Assaia, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH is implementing a comprehensive system – the digital TurnaroundControl solution – that will enable handling processes on the apron to be analysed with the help of self-learning software and relevant recommendations for action to be issued. This will allow work processes on the aircraft to be optimised, resulting in greater stability in the flight schedule and increased punctuality. The product will be introduced gradually over the coming months.



Thomas Hoff Anderson, Chief Operations Officer Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “An airport as an infrastructure operator contributes to a good travel experience for passengers with stable processes and reliable flight schedules. In the future, we at BER will continue to rely on an AI-based solution to further increase the stability of the network and punctuality figures. We expect the software’s machine learning feature to provide us with valuable insights that will give us additional impetus to further develop processes in airport operations.”

Max Diez, CEO Assaia: “We are delighted to be working with Berlin Brandenburg Airport and to be part of the airport’s journey to provide the best possible experience for passengers at BER. Our technology will help the airport achieve its goals, including increased safety and efficiency, more processing per gate and improved punctuality.”

The TurnaroundControl software improves airport operations through real-time transparency of handling processes. Recommendations are made to optimise handling with the help of cameras at apron positions and the AI-based software. These can be used by employees to optimise processes and increase punctuality.