Berlin Brandenburg Airport sees 8.4% passenger growth in November 2024

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) welcomed 1.9 million passengers in November 2024, an 8.4% increase compared to November 2023. The busiest day was November 3, with 87,630 passengers travelling on the final Sunday of the school holidays.

From January to November 2024, BER handled 23.52 million passengers, marking a 10.4% year-over-year growth. Aircraft movements also rose by 6% in November, with 15,011 takeoffs and landings. Additionally, the airport processed 3,751 tonnes of air freight during the month, an 18.2% increase over the previous year.