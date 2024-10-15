Berlin Brandenburg Airport prepares for 1.3 million passengers during autumn holidays

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) is expecting over 1.3 million passengers between October 18 and November 3, 2024, during the autumn holidays, marking an increase of 100,000 from last year.

Antalya in Turkey and Mallorca in Spain are the top holiday destinations, with 493 and 329 flights, respectively. Ryanair, easyJet, and Eurowings are offering the most flights, with Ryanair leading at around 1,500 take-offs and landings.

BER anticipates a busy start to the holiday season, with 250,000 passengers expected over the first weekend and 96,000 on Friday alone. The BERTeam, comprising staff from various airport departments, will be on-site to assist travellers. The airport encourages passengers to use its digital services, including free security access reservations and contactless facial recognition for a seamless experience. Travellers are also advised to check transport updates due to S-Bahn construction and possible disruptions from President Joe Biden’s visit to Berlin.

CEO Aletta von Massenbach highlighted the thorough preparations and welcomed the increase in passenger numbers, reflecting the continued demand for air travel.