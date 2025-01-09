Berlin Brandenburg Airport hits 25.5 million passengers in 2024 amid growth in traffic and freight

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) welcomed 25.5 million passengers in 2024, marking a 10.4% year-over-year increase. Ryanair led the airlines with 5.2 million passengers, followed by easyJet at 4.1 million. The Lufthansa Group remains the largest group at 5.7 million. Flight movements grew by 8.5% to nearly 192,000, while freight handling surged 30% to 44,300 tonnes.

The busiest travel day was September 27, with nearly 100,000 passengers, coinciding with the Berlin Marathon. December also saw notable growth, with 1.94 million passengers, a 10% increase from 2023, and 21.5% more freight.

CEO Aletta von Massenbach expressed satisfaction with 2024’s progress but emphasised the need for competitive conditions to support further growth in 2025.