Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) sees surge in passenger and cargo traffic in May 2024

Record daily traffic and significant year-over-year growth

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) experienced substantial growth in passenger and cargo traffic in May 2024, continuing its post-pandemic recovery trend.

Passenger Traffic Highlights:

Total Passengers : 2.37 million passengers, a 13.2% increase compared to May 2023 (2.1 million passengers).

Record Day : The busiest day was May 17, with 91,958 passengers.

Comparison to Pre-Pandemic: In May 2019, the combined passenger traffic for Tegel and Schönefeld airports was 3.2 million.

Aircraft Movements:

Total Movements : 17,903 aircraft movements, marking an 11% rise from May 2023 (16,133 movements).

Pre-Pandemic Comparison: In May 2019, Tegel and Schönefeld recorded 26,142 aircraft movements.

Cargo Traffic:

Total Freight : 3,614 tonnes of air freight, a significant 44.3% increase from May 2023 (2,505 tonnes).

Pre-Pandemic Comparison: This also represents a 17% increase compared to May 2019 (3,089 tonnes).

These figures highlight BER’s strong recovery and growth trajectory, signalling increased demand and operational capacity in both passenger and cargo sectors.