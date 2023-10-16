Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) prepares for 1.2 million passengers during autumn holidays

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) anticipates welcoming approximately 1.2 million passengers during the upcoming autumn holidays from October 20 to November 5, 2023, an increase of 100,000 compared to the previous year. The busiest travel day is expected to be October 20th, with around 90,000 passengers.

BER offers a variety of popular European holiday and city destinations, including Spain, Turkey, Italy, and cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, Zurich, and Vienna. Additionally, Eurowings will commence non-stop flights to Dubai four times a week starting on October 30, 2023.

Passengers are encouraged to use BER’s digital services for a convenient travel experience, including time slot reservations for security control, biometric facial recognition services, and self-check-in options. The airport’s official website and app provide detailed information for travellers.