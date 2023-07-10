Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER): Passenger numbers largely constant in June

|The number of passengers at BER is largely stable. In June 2023, around 2.1 million passengers passed through Berlin Brandenburg Airport. That’s about the same number of passengers as in May 2023. In June of the previous year, there were around two million passengers. In June 2019, the year before the coronavirus, 3.3 million passengers used the former airports of Tegel and Schönefeld.
A total of 10.6 million passengers travelled via BER in the first six months of this year. Last year the figure was close to 9 million in the same period.
Last month, 16,242 aircraft took off and landed at BER, the same number as in May 2023. In June of the previous year there were 15,488 flight movements and in 2019 the figure was around 26,000.
A total of 2,690 tonnes of air freight were handled at BER last month. In June last year, the figure was 2,427 tonnes and in 2019 it was 2,961 tonnes.