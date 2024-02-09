Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) January 2024 traffic report highlights growth

The preliminary traffic report for January 2024 reveals positive trends for Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), with approximately 1.48 million passengers recorded, marking a 12.8% increase from January 2023.

Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, air travel is rebounding, albeit not yet reaching the pre-corona levels of January 2019 when 2.42 million passengers passed through Tegel and Schönefeld airports.

Aircraft movements in January 2024 totalled 11,980, showing an 8.5% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, air freight at BER exceeded pre-corona figures, with around 2,860 tonnes loaded in January 2024, reflecting a 17% increase from the same month in 2023 and nearly 8% more than in January 2019.

The report signals a positive trajectory for both passenger and cargo operations at BER.