Berlin Airport Terminal 5 (former Schönefeld airport) to be closed in March 2021

The old Schönefeld Airport became “BER Terminal 5” and is due to be closed in spring 2021.

In the course of the opening of BER, Schönefeld Airport (SXF) became Terminal 5 of the new Berlin Brandenburg airport, but the Corona crisis could mean its premature end. Because passenger numbers have collapsed, the terminal could be closed as early as the start of the summer flight season 2021 in March. Berlin Airport CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup wants to save operating costs.

The closure of the Schönefeld terminal building would primarily affect Ryanair, Condor, Wizz Air, TUI fly and SunExpress. If they were to move to the new T1 terminal, they would also have to pay higher fees there.

“In view of the poor traffic development, we have to think about whether we really need T5 in 2021,” said Daldrup of the “Berliner Morgenpost”. Currently, only 10% of the pasengers are travelling through Berlin Airport as compared to last year.

Should the passenger numbers rise faster than expected in spring 2021, the new Terminal 2 at BER could be put into operation. It’s finished, but not yet in operation – also because of the lack of passengers.

Source: RND