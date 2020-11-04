BER southern runway (07R/25L) goes into operation

On November 4, the four-kilometre-long 07R/25L southern runway of Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) went into operation when Qatar Airways flight QR81 (A350-900 reg. A7-AMF) landed from Doha at 09:50.

07R/25L is the longest of the two BER runways with 4000 m. The other runway (07L/25R) is 3600m long and was already in use for Schönefeld airport, which has become Terminal 5 of the new BER airport.

At 9.50 a.m. @qatarairways flight QR81 arriving from Doha landed on the BER southern runway. The #BER is now fully operational. Pictures and video material will be available throughout the day here: https://t.co/sNPd8RBhg3 pic.twitter.com/vWjfU9jzza — BER Corporate News (@ber_corporate) November 4, 2020

We are honoured to inaugurate the southern runway of the new @berlinairport that also coincides with the 15th anniversary of #QatarAirways launching flights to Berlin. https://t.co/oTj1QZlyYM — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) November 4, 2020