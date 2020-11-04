BER southern runway (07R/25L) goes into operation

By
André Orban
-
0
38

On November 4, the four-kilometre-long 07R/25L southern runway of Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) went into operation when Qatar Airways flight QR81 (A350-900 reg. A7-AMF) landed from Doha at 09:50.

07R/25L is the longest of the two BER runways with 4000 m. The other runway (07L/25R) is 3600m long and was already in use for Schönefeld airport, which has become Terminal 5 of the new BER airport.

