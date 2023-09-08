Around 2.2 million passengers travelled via BER in August (+16%)

Passenger numbers constant at the end of the summer holidays

August was still dominated by the summer holidays. Last month, around 2.2 million passengers passed through Berlin Brandenburg Airport. That is about the same number of passengers as in July 2023. In August of the previous year, 1.9 million passengers flew through BER, almost 300,000 fewer than this year. In August 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, around 3.2 million passengers used the former airports of Tegel and Schönefeld.

A total of 14.9 million passengers travelled through BER in the first eight months of this year. Last year, the figure for the same period was just under 12.6 million.

Last month, around 16,100 aircraft took off and landed at BER, almost the same number as in July 2023. In August of the previous year, 1,300 fewer aircraft took off and landed at BER. In August of the previous year, there were 14,764 aircraft movements and around 25,000 in 2019.

A total of 3,040 tonnes of air freight were handled at BER during the last month. In August of 2022, the figure was 2,628 tonnes and 3,092 tonnes in 2019.