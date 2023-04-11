Almost 1.7 million people travelled via Berlin Airport in March (+31% compared to 2022, -43% vs 2019)

Summer flight schedule with more than 140 destinations now in effect

Wanderlust is clearly on the rise: last month, just under 1.7 million passengers used BER Airport, which is around 300,000 more than in February 2023. BER’s busiest day last month was Friday, 31 March, with around 71,000 passengers. On this day, Easter travel started in Berlin and Brandenburg. The summer flight schedule has been in effect since 26 March. Passengers can fly directly to more than 140 destinations from BER.

In March of the previous year, 1.3 million passengers were counted. In March of the pre-pandemic year 2019, 2.9 million people travelled through the then Tegel and Schönefeld Airports, which is around 43 percent more than in March 2023. Last month, a total of 13,200 aircraft took off and landed at BER Airport – 1,200 more than same period in 2022. There were around twice as many aircraft – 24,000 – in March 2019.

A total of around 2,800 tonnes of air cargo was loaded at BER in March 2023. This means that almost the same amount of goods was handled as in March 2022 and also in March 2019. Part of the cargo continued to be aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

