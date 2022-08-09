Airport Express (FEX) to/from Berlin Airport cancelled until 22 August

André Orban
Restrictions due to construction work in August

FEX

FEX (Airport-Express)

  • Cancellation from 8 August 2022, approx. 02:45 to 22 August 2022, approx. 03:45
  • Diversion via Lichtenberg from 22 August 2022, approx. 03:00 to 24 August 2022, approx. 06:30 (stop in Gesundbrunnen and Hauptbahnhof cancelled)

Regionalexpress RE7 und Regionalbahn RB14

The RE7 and RB14 are affected by measures on the Berlin Stadtbahn. These will result in the cancellation or partial cancellation of trains between Ostbahnhof and BER T1-2 between 19:30 and 23:15 on 9 August 2022.

Between 15 August 2022, approx. 06:00 and 19 August 2022, approx. 22:00, the RE7 and RB14 will be diverted to BER T5 station. This means that no regional trains will be running between Berlin and BER T1-2 during this period. For example, use the bus routes to continue your journey to BER Terminal 1 or 2.

