All passenger flights to and from Berlin Brandenburg Airport are set to be cancelled on Wednesday, 25 January, due to an all-day strike by ground and security staff.

The Ver.di union justified this strike action by the failure of negotiations around a collective labour agreement. Staff are demanding a pay rise of €500 per month. According to the union, 6,000 workers are affected by the ongoing negotiations.

Around 300 take-offs and landings with about 35,000 passengers had been scheduled.