66 Airlines fly from Berlin Airport to 130 destinations this winter

The winter flight schedule at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) will be in effect from October 29, offering travellers access to 130 destinations across 52 countries through 66 airlines until March 30, 2024. Popular European cities like Amsterdam, Zurich, Paris, Vienna, and London are among the top destinations, along with sought-after countries including Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and France.

Notable additions to the winter schedule include Norse Atlantic Airways starting a long-haul route from BER to Miami from December 15, Eurowings launching a connection to Dubai from October 30, and easyJet flying from BER to Cairo, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Additionally, Air Cairo will begin once-weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh. Tromsø in Norway will also be served by Eurowings and Norwegian, offering winter enthusiasts a new destination. Eurowings will introduce flights to Rovaniemi in Finland, and Volotea will start flying to Lyon. Furthermore, offers for the Canary Islands, including Lanzarote and La Palma, will expand during the winter season.