35.65 million passengers at Berlin airports in 2019 (+2.6% compared to 2019)

Significant growth despite consolidation in the aviation market

Berlin airports set a new passenger record for 2019. From January to December 2019, 35,645,005 passengers were handled in Schönefeld and Tegel, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2018. This is shown by the preliminary figures in the traffic report.

In 2019, 24,227,570 passengers were handled in Tegel, 10.1 percent more than in the previous year. By contrast, Schönefeld Airport recorded a decline in passenger numbers compared to the previous year. 11,417,435 passengers took off and landed in Schönefeld, 10.3 percent less than in 2018.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “With 35.65 million passengers, including 11.42 million in Schönefeld and 24.23 million in Tegel, we once again set a passenger record in Berlin last year. This marks the ninth year in a row that Berlin’s aviation location has had a passenger record. My special thanks and respect go out to all employees of the ground handling service providers, the airlines and the airport company. Together, they all coped very well with the ageing infrastructure.”

Despite the passenger record, the number of passengers continued to decline in December compared to the same month in the previous year. A total of 2,606,366 passengers were handled at Berlin’s airports, a decrease of 6.7 percent compared to December 2018. Tegel Airport counted 1,766,707 passengers, a decrease of 4.8 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. There were 839,659 passengers in Schönefeld, 10.5 percent fewer than in December 2018.

In total, 21,187 planes took off and landed at both Berlin airports in December 2019. Tegel Airport recorded 14,308 take-offs and landings, and Schönefeld Airport 6,879 take-offs and landings.

The December traffic report with the final figures can be found online at the end of this month

03/01/20 15:30