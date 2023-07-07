3.5 million passengers expected at Berlin Brandenburg Airport during the summer holidays

Services at BER ease the start of the holidays

The holidays are just around the corner: the airport company expects passenger numbers to rise slightly during the six-week summer holidays. A total of around 3.5 million passengers will take off or land at BER between 13 July and 27 August. That is around 500,000 more passengers than in the previous summer holidays of 2022, but still 1.5 million people fewer than in the summer holidays of the pre-pandemic year 2019. Particularly popular destinations are Turkey, Spain, Great Britain, Italy, Greece and France. 66 airlines in total fly from BER to 141 destinations in 47 countries during the holiday season.

Between 70,000 and 80,000 passengers will use BER on each day of the holidays. The number of passengers is spread relatively evenly over the holidays. Around 300,000 passengers are expected at BER on the first holiday weekend – 13 July to 16 July – with around 85,000 of them on Friday, 14 July.

Aletta von Massenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “BER is well prepared for the start of the holidays. Thanks to the expanded digital services, passengers can plan their start to the holidays reliably and without any stress. Take the opportunity to use the check-in and baggage check-in facilities at our machines and book a time slot in good time for security control via BER Runway.”

By preparing for their departure and using BER’s digital services, passengers can travel in a more relaxed and convenient way. The airport company generally recommends that all passengers arrive at their respective terminals two and a half hours before departure.

BER Runway: Reserving a time slot for access to security control saves waiting time. The service is free of charge and is available seven days before departure. Passengers who have booked a time slot simply go to the boarding pass control with their boarding pass. This recognises when there is a reservation.

Self Check-in: Many airlines provide the option of checking in independently at the self-service desks and printing out your boarding pass or baggage tags yourself. The number of self-service machines at BER has been further increased for this service. A total of 125 of these machines are available to passengers at the start of the holiday at numerous locations in Terminals 1 and 2. Passengers can then check in their baggage independently at the designated baggage drop-off counters.

The evening before: Some airlines offer passengers the option of checking in the evening before, for departures the next day. Lufthansa and passengers can check in their baggage up to 23 hours before departure. For Eurowings flights, this applies to departures up to 12 pm the following day, for easyJet flights, this applies to departures up to 9:30 am the following day.

EasyPASS: Passengers who already have a biometric passport or new German identity card can use the automatic passport control. Third-country nationals aged 12 and over with an electronic passport and a German residence permit can also use EasyPASS and, in doing so, pass border controls more quickly. This does not apply to children’s passports.

Getting to the airport: Passengers can reach BER easily by public transport and by car. You can save money by booking a parking space online in advance.