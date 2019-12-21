2019 passenger record: 35 millionth passenger welcomed to Berlin Airports

Air traffic at the airport location of Berlin continues to grow. Yesterday, the 35 millionth passenger was welcomed to Berlin.

Anniversary passenger Sebastian Jurth checked in at Berlin-Schönefeld for the Aeroflot flight SU 2569 to Moscow. For the anniversary, he received an upgrade to business class, an Aeroflot model aeroplane as well as a voucher for Heinemann duty-free.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:

“Berlin is one of the top 3 travel destinations in Europe. The capital region’s appeal has been unabated, leading to increased passenger numbers to and from Berlin. The great connection from Berlin and Brandenburg to Russia has played a part in this positive development. It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to be able to celebrate our anniversary with a strong longstanding partner of Schönefeld Airport: Aeroflot.

This passenger record would not have been possible without our dedicated staff as well as our partners and service providers at the airports. Only with their relentless commitment, especially during the holidays, can we manage the high passenger numbers at Schönefeld and Tegel Airport. For this, I would like to sincerely thank you on behalf of the airport company.”

Anatoly Kachan, Station Manager at Berlin and Dresden for Aeroflot Russian Airlines: “We are honoured that the 35 millionth passenger of Berlin’s airports chose flight SU2569 to Moscow. It is also a reflection of our growing presence, not only in Berlin, but in the entire German aviation market. Germany and Berlin, in particular, are very attractive for Russia’s tourism and economy. With our daily connections to Berlin, we are making a substantial contribution towards strengthening and expanding on the diverse relationships between our countries.”

Aeroflot Russia’s largest airline is a stable and reliable player at Berlin’s Schönefeld airport. Having won the Skytrax award for Best Airline in East Europe for the seventh time in a row, Aeroflot has been landing at the South Berlin airport since 1946. The airline connects Berlin with Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport five times a day. From Aeroflot’s hub, Sheremetyevo International Airport, passengers have the chance to connect to many destinations within Russia, North America and Asia. In addition to this, Rossiya Airlines, a subsidiary to Aeroflot, flies twice a day from Schönefeld to St. Petersburg. Around 700,000 passengers fly from Berlin to Russia with the Aeroflot Group every year.