142 destinations (six more than in 2022) from Berlin Brandenburg Airport in the summer

In May, the focus is on connections to the west with the USA: United Airlines is set to launch its direct capital-to-capital service between BER and Washington/Dulles on May 26. On that same day, Delta Air Lines will start its service to New York JFK. This means that from the end of May, three airlines – NORSE Atlantic Airways, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines – will be flying to the Big Apple.

After the United States, intercontinental connections to Egypt (Hurghada, Cairo, Marsa Alam, Sharm-el-Sheikh), Qatar (Doha), Tunisia (Tunis, Monastir, Djerba), and Singapore are expected to be the most in demand this summer. In addition, Hainan Airlines will also further increase its direct flights to Beijing, with a second weekly flight to the Chinese capital planned from April.

There will also be additional connections within Europe in the summer flight schedule, as well as attractive new destinations for cultural trips, city breaks, or beach holidays. Eurowings will fly to 30 destinations this summer. These include, for example, the Mediterranean destinations Ibiza, Nice, and Alicante to the south as well as Gothenburg, Helsinki, and Copenhagen to the north. To the east, the airline FLYONE is planning flights to the capital of the Republic of Moldova, Chi?in?u, from mid-May. In addition, Ryanair will also be offering the connection to Banja Luka, launched last winter, in the 2023 summer flight schedule. The Serbian metropolis of Belgrade is a new destination in Wizz Air’s flight schedule. The Hungarian airline is also adding a new connection to Ia?i in Romania. The most popular destinations within Europe are the southern European countries of Spain, Turkey, Italy, and France, as well as the United Kingdom.

23 March 2023, 11:45