1.75 million passengers travelled via Berlin Brandenburg Airport in November (+12%)

Last month, travel via Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) declined slightly as expected. In November 2023, around 1.75 million passengers passed through BER. In the previous month of October, the busiest month for travel of the year, there were around 600,000 travellers more.

Roughly 1.56 million people used BER in November 2022. In November of the pre-corona year 2019, around 2.5 million passengers were counted at the former Tegel and Schönefeld airports. BER has welcomed a total of 21.3 million passengers this year between January and November.

Last month, around 14,200 aircraft took off and landed at BER. This is around 1,400 aircraft more than in November 2022. In November 2019, 20,775 aircraft movements were registered at Tegel and Schönefeld. Overall, around 3,174 tonnes of air freight were handled at BER in November 2023, a slightly higher figure than in the pre-corona year 2019.