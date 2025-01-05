Norwegian airport Bergen faces temporary closures due to heavy snowfall

Norwegian airport operator Avinor has announced that Flesland Airport in Bergen is facing short-notice closures this evening due to heavy snowfall.

“We cannot have snowplows on the runway at the same time as aircraft operations. As long as it keeps snowing, we’ll need to manage short interruptions for clearing,” explained Avinor’s press spokesperson, Carita Storm Røsaasen, to Norwegian NRK.

The airport was temporarily closed earlier in the evening until 18:00 (local time) but has reopened for now. However, further interruptions are expected as weather conditions persist.

Several flights along the coastal airports have also been canceled due to the challenging weather conditions in Bergen.