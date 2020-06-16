Wizz Air opens 10 new routes from Belgrade with new 3rd based aircraft

Wizz Air announced a third based aircraft at Belgrade, Serbia, opening 10 routes, including to Brussels South Charleroi.
The Hungarian low-cost carrier has already announced earlier the opening of a base at Bacău, Romania, with 12 new routes.
This time, the carrier will open 10 routes from Belgrade, to :
– Salzburg – from 2 July, 2 flights per week (—4–7)
– Friedrichshafen – from 16 July, 3 flights per week (-2-4-6-)
– Cologne – from 17 July, 3 flights per week (1-3-5–)
– Hamburg – from 17 July, 3 flights per week (1-3-5–)
– Turku – from 17 July, 2 flights per week (1—5–)
– Barcelona El Prat – from 18 July, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)
– Milan Malpensa – from 18 July, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)
– Oslo Sandefjord – from 18 July, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)
– Lisbon – from 18 July, 2 flights per week (-2—6-)
– Brussels South Charleroi – from 19 July, 2 flights per week (—4–7)
The airline is to announce another new base on Thursday.