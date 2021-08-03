Flights to Glasgow commence from Belfast City Airport

A direct service to Glasgow has taken off from Belfast City Airport with British Airways.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were greeted by a bagpiper playing traditional Scottish music.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“The launch of a Glasgow services further enhances domestic connectivity from Belfast City Airport and presents a convenient travel option to and from the west coast of Scotland.

“Northern Ireland has strong links with Scotland and Glasgow has always been a popular route so we’re very happy it has resumed with British Airways today.

“British Airways has a strong commitment to Northern Ireland and it is excellent passengers can now avail of the fantastic British Airways product on a greater number of routes from Belfast City Airport whilst collecting Avios and Executive Club tier points.”

British Airways currently operates a network of six destinations from Belfast City Airport – Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London City, London Heathrow and a summer service to Newquay.

The British Airways flexible booking policy allows customers to book with absolute confidence and the option to exchange their booking for a voucher or to move their dates without incurring a fee if their plans change.