Security incident at Basel-Mulhouse airport; airport closed for two hours

A security incident at Basel-Mulhouse, the airport located in the French Alsace region near the border tripoint between France, Germany and Switzerland, has forced the authorities to close the airport for two hours (*) on Sunday. 

On social media, it is reported that an abandoned piece of luggage has caused an upset at the airport. Police and security officers are evacuating the building.

Via sms, easyJet informed its passengers that both arriving and departing passengers will not have access during this time.

(*) trending story, Aviation24.be will update this article.

5 June 2022 16:16

