EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse evacuated twice due to bomb threats

The EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg faced evacuations on two consecutive days due to bomb threats. The airport was initially evacuated for security reasons on the second day, with French authorities confirming a bomb threat.

Several flights to and from Basel-Mulhouse were cancelled or diverted to other airports, and the bus service connecting Basel city centre to the airport was suspended.

A similar incident had occurred the previous day, resulting in a six-hour disruption of airport operations before it was determined to be a false alarm. Notably, this airport, situated on French soil, also serves the Swiss city of Basel.

Additionally, bomb threats affected several other French airports on both days, raising concerns about safety and security.