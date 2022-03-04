Barcelona-El Prat Airport welcomed 304 private flights during the Mobile World Congress

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport has seen 304 private flights operated between February 25 and March 3, within the framework of the special operation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). This figure represents a recovery of 99% compared to the 307 private aviation operations carried out during the same period of the 2019 edition.

In relation to the origin of the flights, the main countries of origin have been France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, the United States and Germany.

These private flights have been operated with both long-range, Bombardier and Gulsftream-type aircraft, and short-range, Embraer and Cessna-type aircraft.

Premium services

During the congress, the VIP lounges of Barcelona-El Prat Airport registered 73% more occupancy than in a normal week. Coinciding with the end of the congress, actions have been carried out on March 3 and 4 to make the congress participants’ stay at the airport more enjoyable. Specifically, the rooms have had the presence of a barista who has prepared cocktails for users, a live Iberian product slicer with tasting and, finally, a presentation and tasting of vegan products.

The fast lane has experienced an increase of 84% in the number of users who contract this service compared to a usual week. Likewise, the demand for the Meet&Assist personalised accompaniment service has increased by 50% compared to a typical week.

Source: AENA