Thailand reverses imposed corona measures two days later, after relaxation in China

International tourists are still welcome in the land of smiles without a vaccination certificate or negative corona test. The period of stay will even be extended from March 2023. The Thai aviation authority communicated last weekend to implement even stricter measures after the relaxation in China, but the Thai government is now reversing that.

“International travellers arriving in Thailand are not required to present proof of vaccination,” Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister H.E. Mr Anutin Charnvirakul. Foreign tourists must also not show negative test results.

Longer stay period

As part of Thailand’s full reopening, the Tourist Board of Thailand is also offering extended stays for visitors. Until March 31, 2023, the period of stay will be extended to 45 days for tourists from countries/territories eligible for visa exemption. Pre-covid that was 30 days. For tourists who are eligible for a visa, the stay period is increased from 15 days to 30 days.

25 million tourists in 2023

Thailand’s Tourist Board expects tourism to boom in 2023, targeting 25 million foreign tourists – more than double the 11.5 million visitors in 2022 – and more than 50% of the 40 million international visitors to Thailand in 2019.

Source: THX Agency