Bangkok Airport has new way to deter parking violators

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) is raising its measures to deter rich people from parking their luxury cars in designated parking spots for the physically handicapped and the elderly.

The move came after persistent violations occur on a daily basis. Violators used to be slapped with a fine of 1,000 baht but some continue to park their luxury cars where they weren’t supposed to. Car-tyre wheels are now being locked accompanied by a large shaming poster on the front window stating: “Parking space reserved for the physically handicapped and the elderly. Upon examining the CCTV cameras, you are neither physically handicapped nor old.”

Suvarnabhumi International Airport director Kittipong Kittikachorn said on average there’re two to three violators every day. He said violators will now be asked to pay the fine in person at the police station.

Source: Khaosod English on Facebook