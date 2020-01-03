American strike ordered by US President Trump on Baghdad Airport kills Iranian general – Airport closed except for landings

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed in American bombing by Donald Trump

The powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, in charge of Iraqi affairs in the ideological army of Iran, was killed in the bombing by the Americans of a convoy at Baghdad airport early this Friday. At least nine people died during the night of Thursday to Friday during the attack, including another pro-Iranian leader in Iraq. The American raid in Baghdad was launched three days after an unprecedented attack on the embassy US.

Immediately after the death of general Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Mouhandis, number two of Hachd al-Chaabi, a coalition of mainly pro-Iran paramilitaries now part of the Iraqi state, the Pentagon has announced that US President Donald Trump has given orders to “kill” Soleimani.

Three rockets on the airport

Before that, the Iraqi military command announced that “three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport near the air cargo hall, detonating two cars.” Rockets landed inside the airport. Twelve Iraqi troops are said to be among the casualties.

The airport is on lockdown, but still open for landings.