FAA investigates mid-air near miss between American Airlines Boeing 737 and Cessna over Austin, Texas

The FAA is investigating a near miss between an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 registered N800NN and a Cessna 182 with registration N738PG over Austin, Texas. The two aircraft came within approximately 350 feet vertically and 800 feet horizontally of each other as American Flight AA2587 arriving from Chicago O’Hare was approaching to land.

The incident occurred after the Cessna unexpectedly entered the Boeing’s flight path, triggering a TCAS (Traffic Collision Avoidance System) alert. While responding to the alert, the American pilots inadvertently reduced separation with a third plane, prompting air traffic controllers to redirect the private jet. All three planes landed safely.

This close call adds to recent concerns about aviation safety, prompting the FAA to audit runway incursion risks at major airports.