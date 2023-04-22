American Airlines employee dies in vehicle crash at Austin airport, Texas

An American Airlines employee was pronounced dead after an incident in Texas on Thursday. The worker died after a vehicle crashed on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom Worldwide Airport. The Austin Police Department said it is investigating the incident.

An American Airlines employee died when a vehicle he was driving crashed into a jet bridge at Austin-Bergstrom Global Airport in Texas. The incident happened outside the terminal where planes park, the airport said in a statement on Twitter.

Emergency medical services experts responded to the injured employee but said the worker died as a result of the “tragic event,” the airport said in its statement. There was no significant impact on its operations.

This afternoon, AUS was notified that @ATCEMS responded to an injured airline employee who has since been pronounced deceased. There are no significant impacts to AUS airport operations at this time. pic.twitter.com/yCbUvzhgVa — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) April 20, 2023