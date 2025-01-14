Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson retains title as world’s busiest airport in 2024

OAG’s 2024 report reaffirms Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) as the world’s busiest airport, handling 62.7 million seats—a 2% increase from 2023 but slightly below 2019 levels.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) ranks second, leading in international capacity with 6.2 million seats, while Tokyo Haneda (HND) is third with 55.2 million seats.

Key highlights include:

Regional Distribution: Four of the top 10 airports are in North America, three in Asia, two in Europe, and one in the Middle East.

Four of the top 10 airports are in North America, three in Asia, two in Europe, and one in the Middle East. Fastest Growth: Shanghai Pudong (PVG) recorded a 29% capacity growth, jumping to 9th place from 15th in 2023.

Shanghai Pudong (PVG) recorded a 29% capacity growth, jumping to 9th place from 15th in 2023. US Entrants: Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Denver (DEN) posted strong growth, up 18% and 24% respectively, ranking fifth and sixth.

Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) and Denver (DEN) posted strong growth, up 18% and 24% respectively, ranking fifth and sixth. European Leaders: London Heathrow (LHR) is Europe’s busiest airport at 4th, followed by Istanbul (IST) in 8th.

The report underscores the resilience of the aviation industry, with significant capacity growth across all regions as it rebounds from pandemic impacts.