WFS opens the first new cargo terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in over 30 years

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has opened the most modern cargo handling centre at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (H-JAIA), supporting its focus on network expansion, facility investments and sustainability.

WFS won the airport’s tender for a 20-year lease to operate the new 100,000 sq ft Cargo Building C, which is a key part of H-JAIA’s multi-billion-dollar master plan to accommodate the future aviation needs of the region. Prior to the global disruption to aviation services caused by the Covid pandemic, Atlanta was the world’s busiest international airport and a major air cargo hub handling more than 675,000 tonnes per annum.

Mike Simpson, EVP Americas at WFS, said: “We were extremely proud to be awarded the opportunity to operate Cargo Building C, and to now be opening the first new cargo terminal at H-JAIA in more than 30 years. Atlanta is a major cargo hub in North America and, through this long-term commitment and investment, WFS is demonstrating its ability to offer airlines using this great airport the highest international standards of safety, security and service. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with the airport authority and Atlanta’s air cargo community.”

As the latest station to join WFS’ global network, the Atlanta operation will provide airline clients with world class cargo handling services, underpinned by the highest safety and security standards. The new building combines full cargo and freighter handling capabilities and provides 11 dock doors, drive-up ramp access and a container bypass system. Multiple charging points are also available for ‘active’ temperature-controlled containers and WFS is also offering services for temperature sensitive shipments.

In line with WFS’ priority focus on safety and security, the building incorporates multiple security features, including access control systems and the latest CCTV technologies covering the interior and exterior areas of the operation, and the adjacent ramp area behind the warehouse, which offers parking for two freighter aircraft.

Equipment inside the warehouse includes forklifts with a capacity range from 4,000lbs to 30,000lbs, three large weighing scales – including a 30,000lb in-ground, drive-on system – and Ground Services Equipment for full aircraft handling.

Sustainability benefits are also designed into the new operation, including low energy warehouse and office lighting systems, and large fans to cool the warehouse in the summer and generate warm air circulation in the winter, which will lower overall energy usage.