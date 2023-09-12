Weeks-long search for missing dog at Atlanta Airport: Maia has been found and is waiting to be reunited with her owner

In a heartwarming turn of events, a weeks-long search for a missing 6-year-old dog named Maia at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (United States), one of the busiest airports in the world, has finally concluded with the discovery of the beloved pet. Maia, who had been separated from her owner, Paula Rodriguez, due to a visa issue, is now awaiting a long-awaited reunion with her owner, who resides in the Dominican Republic.

The story began on August 18 when 25-year-old Paula Rodriguez arrived at Atlanta Airport with her faithful companion, Maia. Unfortunately, due to a problem with her tourist visa, Paula was unable to continue her journey and was transferred to a detention center, leaving Maia behind at the airport’s animal facility. However, what followed was a series of unfortunate events that no one could have anticipated.

Delta Air Lines, responsible for transporting Maia to the facility, reported that the small dog managed to escape during the transfer, finding herself in the midst of an active runway: a situation that could have easily turned tragic.

With Paula left alone and forced to board a flight back to the Dominican Republic without her beloved pet, she refused to give up hope. She launched a campaign calling for continued efforts to locate Maia, and for weeks, airport personnel and local security officials tirelessly scoured the airport grounds. Every lead was diligently pursued, night-vision-equipped security personnel were deployed, and Paula’s clothing was strategically placed throughout the airport in the hopes that Maia might pick up her scent.

This past weekend, the persistent search efforts finally bore fruit. Airport personnel found Maia near the northern cargo terminals, and the airport promptly reported the discovery. “Tired but seemingly in good health, she was transferred to a veterinarian. She will be back home soon,” the Atlanta Airport announced.

Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9. ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon. pic.twitter.com/eNbM6us1BW — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 10, 2023

Paula herself expressed her immense gratitude in a post on her Instagram account. The exact date of the heartwarming reunion between Paula and Maia remains uncertain, but it is a moment that many have eagerly awaited.

This story serves as a testament to the unwavering bond between humans and their animal companions, as well as the dedication and determination of the airport personnel and security officials who worked tirelessly to ensure Maia’s safe return to her loving owner. In the end, the enduring love between Paula and Maia prevailed, demonstrating the power of hope and persistence even in the face of adversity.