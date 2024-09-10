Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 clips tail off Delta Connection CRJ-900 at Atlanta Airport, U.S.

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 10 September, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 (registered N503DN) knocked off the tail of a Delta Connection Mitsubishi CRJ-900 (registered N302PQ). The collision happened at Atlanta International Airport, United States. 

The incident resulted in the horizontal and vertical stabilizer of the CRJ-900 being severed from the aircraft. The Airbus A350 returned to the terminal to offload passengers, while those on the CRJ-900 were being transported by bus. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the mishap, pictures and footage of the incident appeared on social media:

