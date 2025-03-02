Atlanta Airport serves 108.1 million passengers in 2024, second-highest in history

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) recorded 108.1 million passengers in 2024, marking its second-highest annual total, just behind 2019’s 110 million.

The airport remains the world’s busiest and most efficient, with a 3% passenger increase from 2023.

Key highlights

Aircraft operations: 796,224 takeoffs and landings (+2.6%)

796,224 takeoffs and landings (+2.6%) Cargo operations: +6% growth

+6% growth Future plans: Expansion to 125 million passengers within five years, with investments in airline partnerships, terminal upgrades, and smart technology.

City leaders praised ATL’s operational excellence and commitment to enhancing the traveller experience.