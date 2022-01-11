Too many private jets at Athens Airport last year

The VIP hall at Athens International Airport exceeded several times its capacity last year, as an increasing number of business people and others choose private jets for their trips within Greece and abroad amid the pandemic.

In an environment of increased coronavirus transmission, strict safety measures and sudden flight cancellations, individuals and businesses that can afford to hire a private jet or helicopter are flooding chartering companies with demands.

US operator NetJet tells Greek newspaper Kathimerini that demand last year exceeded all precedent, while Athens has been among its busiest departure points and destinations.

Source: Kathimerini