Athens Airport passenger traffic soars 10.8% in March, driven by international travel surge

Athens International Airport (AIA) reported a 10.8% year-on-year rise in passenger traffic for March 2025, with 2.22 million travellers passing through its terminals.

Q1 2025 totals

5.81 million passengers (+11.4% vs. Q1 2024)

International traffic up 15%, domestic up 3.1%

Flight activity increased 9.3%, with 50,651 flights

International flights: +16.1%

Domestic flights: -0.5%

This sustained growth positions Athens as an increasingly important travel hub in Southeast Europe, with strong momentum heading into the peak summer season.