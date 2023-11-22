Athens airport falls under German ownership

European Commission clears acquisition of Athens International Airport by AviAlliance

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Eleftherios Venizelios Athens International Airport S.A. of Greece by AviAlliance GmbH of Germany.

The transaction relates primarily to the airport services market.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.