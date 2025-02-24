Athens Airport accelerates expansion amid record passenger growth and profits

Athens International Airport (AIA) is fast-tracking its terminal expansion after a record-breaking 2024, with passenger traffic reaching 31.85 million—a 13.1% increase from 2023. The airport now aims to handle 33 million passengers sooner than planned, with a long-term target of 40 million by 2032.

The expansion will be funded partly through a €240 million share capital increase over four years, using an optional Scrip Dividend Programme.

AIA’s 2024 financials showed a 1.9% rise in after-tax profits (€235.9M) and a 10.2% revenue increase (€665.5M). The news sent AIA’s stock up over 4% on Monday.