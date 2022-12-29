flydubai resumes flights to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan

The Dubai-based carrier resumes direct flights to Ashgabat with a twice-weekly service from 23 January 2023, growing its network to nine points in Central Asia

Ashgabat is the capital and largest city in Turkmenistan and is nestled in between the vast Karakum Desert and Kopetdag mountains. The city is known for its abundance of white-marbled buildings and magnificent national monuments.

With the resumption of flights to Ashgabat, flydubai expands its network in Central Asia to nine points in five countries. This includes Almaty, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Namangan, Osh, Samarkand, Tashkent.

From January onwards, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg, growing its network to 116 destinations in 53 countries.

Flight details

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable